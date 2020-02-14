MESICK — Mary Rosalyn Gionet of Mesick passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her home. She was 76.  Mary was born April 6, 1943 in Detroit, to Adolph and Wilhelmina (Enz) Kolm and they preceded her in death. On December 10, 1979 in Mesick she married Steve Gionet and he preceded her in death on July 3, 1999.

Mrs. Gionet worked and lived at various places in the Mesick area for 50 years and volunteered at Mesick Schools as a grandma for five years. She enjoyed bird watching, crocheting and craft projects.

She is survived by her children, Matt (Dorothy) Runyon of Cadillac, Deb (Rick) Abel of Mesick, Damon Runyon (Kim Aldrich) of Mesick; grandchildren, Belinda (Doug) Mullins, Matthew (Erin) Runyon, Tyua (Roger) Potter, Justin (Kayla) Abel, Brandon Abel, Kyle (Kelsi) Runyon, Garrett Runyon; 12 great-grandchildren; and one sister Karin (Tom) Cloutier of Whitmore Lake, Michigan.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a son, George Runyon and a sister, Brenda Gilligan.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held in the spring.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

