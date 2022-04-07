Mary Ruth Burrell, 93, of Evart, quietly passed into the presence of God from the comfort of her home of 46 years, with family members at her side, on Monday, April 4, 2022. Mary Ruth was born on April 14, 1928 to Rollie and Georgia Foster in Utica, Kansas. She grew up on a wheat and cattle farm, enjoying a happy childhood with her parents, grandparents and nine siblings. On April 17, 1948 she married Billy Joe Burrell. They were blessed with 71 years of marriage until his death in March 2020. Together they had three children: Bonnie, Dallas and Susan.
Mary Ruth had a deep and abiding faith in God and His Son Jesus Christ which inspired and encouraged her family and others. For many years she served as a Sunday School teacher and Bible study leader. She also worked at teacher's aide at Evart Elementary School and tutored many children in her home throughout the years. She found enjoyment in many activities including gardening, knitting, traveling, exchanging letters with relatives, hosting family gatherings and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Mary Ruth is survived by her children Bonnie Villwock of Evart and Dallas (Judy) Burrell of McBain as well as seven grandchildren Amy (Kendall) Schroeder, Daniel (April) Villwock, Beth (Mike) Kuik, Joy Burrell, Isaac Burrell, Grace Burrell and Josiah Burrell of whom she was very proud. She also deeply enjoyed her seven great-grandchildren: Jaylen and Kyle Schroeder, Chase, Jack and Dane Villwock and Sam and Josie Kuik.
Being raised in a large, close-knit family was a source of pride and constant joy for Mary Ruth. She had lifelong friendship and deep affection for her parents, siblings and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by two sisters, Patty and Linda. Mary Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, parents and siblings J.R, Bill, Herb, Jimmy, Jack, Betty and Helen.
Funeral services will take place at 2 PM on Saturday, April 9th at Evart Free Methodist Church, 6153 95th Avenue, with Pastor Mark Bullock officiating. Please join us for refreshments and a time for visitation, an hour prior to the service, from 1 PM to 2 PM.
She will be interred with her husband at Mount View Cemetery in McBain, Michigan.
