On February 2, 2023, MaryAnn Pitrago (88) of Cadillac, Michigan went home to Jesus.
Born to Emma and Martin Pelker, MaryAnn was blessed with 6 children, 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her home was always filled with love, laughter and the smell of her baking. She is greeted in Heaven by her husband of 59 years, Richard and their loving daughter, Monica.
MaryAnn is survived by her sons, Gregory (Susan), Mark, Brian (Karin), Jeffrey (Patricia) and her daughter, Veronica (Dennis). Her grandchildren, Natashia (Jake), Amber (Jake), Ryan, Alex, Melinda (Andrew), Matthew (Samantha), Scott (Angela), Carly (Justin), Meghan (Lucas), Sarah (Cody), Emily (Charles), Jennifer (Steven), and Maxwell. And her great-grandchildren, Vincenzo, Sergio, Lucia, Bjorn, Josette, Annika, Bryson, Isabelle, Rory, Charlotte, Anastasia, Logan, Enzo and Bria.
She will truly be missed by all those whose lives she touched. A viewing will be held at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior at St. Ann Catholic Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
