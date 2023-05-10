Maryann Patricia Borden passed away on May 7, 2023 at the age of 78 in Reed City, Michigan. She was born on November 5, 1944 in Lansing, MI to Kamile P. Oade, Sr. and Charlotte Liberty Oade.
Maryann had a drive for knowledge; always learning. It started at the age of 3 on a piano bench, taking lessons from Mrs. Talhelm for 16 years. She graduated from Evart High School in 1963 where she enjoyed playing the clarinet and drums in band., as well as cheerleading. Her musical talent took her to Interlochen Music Camp.
In 1963 she married James R. Borden whom she married again in 1972. They had two children, Rhonda and Randy.
Maryann's drive made for many job opportunities, learning different skills at each. She was a Ma Bell operator where she placed calls for Little Stevie Wonder, a bartender at the Oade family bar where she met the band Rare Earth and a secretary for Mahaney Construction,; but she was most proud to have been a female car hauler; earning the respect of her male counterparts.
Her drive for learning continued after retiring. She headed the Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation yard sales, was treasurer for the Evart Historical Society, earned certifications in both Master Gardening and massage therapy, and continued her love of cooking, reading, gardening and crocheting.
Above all, Maryann's greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her children Rhonda (David) Huff and Randall (Andrea) Borden, grandchildren Alysia (Mike) Hicks, Andrea (Jacob) Wirth, Abbey (Rob) Terrell, Dillon Borden, Casey Borden, Grant Borden and great grandchildren Ezra and Enid Wirth, and Emilia and Ella Oade Hicks who will continue to learn from her drive through life. She is also survived by her sister Mabel Sumner and brothers Doug, Carlos and Jim Oade all of Georgia, and sister in law Lisa McInnis of Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents, love of her life James R. Borden and brother Kamile Preston Oade, Jr.
A Memorial service will take place at the Osceola County 4-H & FFA Community Building at 11 a.m. on May 20, 2023 with interment at Osceola Township Cemetery. Memorials in Maryann's memory can be made to Evart Public District Library or Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation.
