MaryKay Peterson of LeRoy passed away Thursday morning, May 6, 2021 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus. She was 70.
MaryKay was born November 24, 1950 in Cadillac to Eugene L. and Katharine M. (Anderson) Raven.
She graduated from Pine River High School in 1968. Later on October 31, 1968 in Syracuse, New York MaryKay married Dale L. Peterson while he was stationed there in the Air Force.
MaryKay was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church of Tustin. She had a vibrant personality and loved to play games and cards. MaryKay was always up for a shopping trip and enjoyed camping. The greatest joys in her life were her children and grandchildren who she talked with daily.
She is survived by her husband, Dale, along with their children: Mark Peterson, Michelle (Scott) Croton, Sarah (Cody) Hendrixson, Kelly (Richard) Trask; grandchildren: Tyler (Kayla) Croton, Zach Croton, Alex and Zoe Peterson, Lexi and Luke Hendrixson, Kolten Trask; great-grandchildren: Milo, TaShaun,Tytus, Xander, Alarik Croton; siblings: Timothy (Sharon) Raven, Scott (Chris) Raven, Jeffery (Suzanne) Raven, Sally Nelson; in-laws, Shelly (Dan) Ciszewski, Jerry (Dorothy) Peterson and many nieces and nephews.
MaryKay was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Robert and Evelyn Peterson.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, May 10, 2021 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tustin with Pastor Keith Bergstrom officiating. Friends may meet the family Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at LeRoy Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tustin. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.