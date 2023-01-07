Marylou (Warren) Bowring age 66 of Lake City, passed away on January 5, 2023 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was born on March 19, 1956 in Lake City to David and Margaret (Olson) Warren. Marylou married Kenneth Bowring in Lake City in April of 1990; he preceded her in death.

Marylou spent her time being a homemaker, she enjoyed horses, crocheting, and baking.

She is survived by her six children; Daphne Oman of Chicago, Craig (Tara) Wilson of Lake City, David (Andrea) Wilson Jr. of Leslie, Arkansas, Amanda Warb of Big Flat, Arkansas, Kenny (Cindy) Bowring of Big Flat, Arkansas, and Katrina (Nick) Yanda of Mountain View, Arkansas. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, siblings; Nancy Gibson of Lake City and Dick (Patty) Warren of Lake City.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, siblings; Martin Warren, Doris (Lawrence) Knapp, Florence Knapp, George Warren, Bud Warren, Jimmy Warren, Chris Warren and Beverly (Dalton) Crawford.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed online at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

