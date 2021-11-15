Matt Kerry Canfield, 74, of Tustin, Michigan passed away at his home after a short battle with cancer on November 13, 2021.
He was born on November 15, 1946 in Reed City, Michigan to Dewey and Mildred (Mead) Canfield. He met the love of his life, Susan Lucas, and they were married on December 11, 1971. Matt was a lifelong resident of Tustin and was fondly known as "Boone" by his friends and family. This nickname came from his love of the outdoors, particularly hunting and fishing. He'd spend every opening day (also his birthday) waiting for the big buck to come in. He was known to keep a fishing pole on his work truck just in case he passed a stream that looked especially enticing.
After graduating from Tustin High School in 1965, Matt followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a well driller and working in the business by servicing pumps until 2018 when he officially retired. In addition to hunting and fishing, Matt enjoyed looking for mushrooms, reading the newspaper, scratching lottery tickets, growing the family garden, going for Gator rides, and spending time with his family. He was known for giving butterscotch candies to those who were special to him. His baked beans were declared the best in three counties by those fortunate enough to enjoy them. Matt was a quiet man with a kind and compassionate spirit, and he would help anyone in need. He was well known for always reminding everyone to "take time to smell the roses."
Matt is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Susan (Lucas) Canfield of Tustin, daughter Amie (Bill) Bloomfield of Big Rapids, son Matthew Canfield of Lake City, twin brother Max Canfield of Grant, grandchildren Brittany (Jaime) Rose, Courtney (Aaron) Pollington, Logan (Sydney) Henry, Mattalyn Canfield, and Emma Bloomfield as well as five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Mildred Canfield and two brothers Herbert Canfield and Rodney Canfield.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City with Pastor Robert Kahly presiding. Visitation will be held on November 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Burdell Township Cemetery in Tustin.
