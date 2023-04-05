Matthew Lee Williams of Cadillac passed away, Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Pierre, South Dakota. He was 32.

Matthew was born August 14, 1990 in Ludington, Michigan. He earned his associate's degree from Northwestern Michigan College. He had a strong faith and kind heart. Matthew had a way of paying attention to detail in a quiet way that made people feel special. He was witty and had a great sense of humor.

He is survived by his parents, Gerald "Gerry" and Mary Williams; sisters: Laura Johnson, Leisa (Jeff) Knope and MaryKay (Jesse) Correll; nieces and nephews: Teresa, Joseph, Sydney, Dylan, MyKaylah, Jesse, Jazmyn; grandmother, Doris Capado; several great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents: Alton and Jacquelyn Williams and Earl Baker.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services. Friends may meet the family Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.

Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

