Mattie (Miller) Keim, died on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 5:10 p.m. at home in care of her husband, Roy. She was born on March 9th, 1948, to John and Anna (Yoder) Miller. On May 1, 1969, she married Roy A. Keim, and were blessed with 53 years together. Survivors in addition to her husband Roy, are her children Duane (Ruth Ann Miller), Anna Marie (Edwin Hochstetler), Edwin (Arlene Yutzy), Mary (Lavern Coblentz), Ruth (Henry Mast Jr.) and Racheal (John Mark Petre). Also 53 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Ada (Bill Hostetler), Susie (Ben Troyer), Amanda (Robert Raber), Edwin (Mary Ann Nisley) Miller, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Verba, Iva and a stillborn sister. Mattie was laid to rest in the Manton Amish Cemetery. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home.
