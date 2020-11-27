Maureen "Mo" Rae McGee of Lake City, passed away on November 21, 2020 at the age of 82 years.
Maureen Bowerman was born June 27, 1938 in Cadillac, MI to Gordon and Anna (Bell) Bowerman.
On August 25, 1956, Maureen Bowerman and Lloyd McGee became better known as "Squint and Mo" when she married her best friend and the love of her life in Lake City, MI. Together they built a life of faith, love, and laughter as they raised their pride and joy and three greatest blessings Shane Arnold, Kellie Ann, and Shawn Ray in Maureen's childhood home. Squint and Mo would go on to spend 64 years doing everything together, from the most mundane errands and coffee dates to adventurous travels exploring the country. They were inseparable and will always be our guide for love.
Maureen worked for the Michigan State Highway Department for 35 years before retiring in 1991. Squint and Mo began their retirement adventure shortly thereafter by following their love for Disney and wintering in Florida as Disney World Employees from 1994 to 1996. They would then spend the next 22 winters making a second home in Arizona where she often spent her days earning her title as her daughter's partner in crime and quickly became known as the baby whisperer as she filled her arms with her great grandsons.
In Maureen's lifetime she was many things to many people including a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, friend, and a welcoming home to all. She was the heart of our family and she made sure to make a special connection with each one of us. To her children and grandchildren, she was simply magic. She loved us unconditionally and always welcomed us with open arms. It was a mutual admiration and we could simply just never get enough of her. We all feel so blessed to have such an incredible women be our example of strength, unconditional love, peace, and inspiration. We all wish for one more hug, one more kiss, or to bear witness to one more adventure of Squint and Mo.
Maureen is survived by her husband, Lloyd "Squint" A. McGee; son, Shane McGee of Candler, North Carolina, daughter, Kellie (Jack) Cone of Gilbert, AZ; four grandchildren: Shannon (Mike) Fuller, Ashlie (Jeremy) Sweet, Brittanie (Tony) Kraft, and Jack Cone III; nine great grandchildren: Chelseaa Roberts, Lakota Fuller, Payton Fuller, Kyle Fuller, Beckem Kraft, Briggs Sweet, Bohdi Kraft, Holden Sweet, and Behren Kraft; brother Lance Bowerman; and brother-in-law Mike Kinney.
She is preceded in death by her son, Shawn McGee; her parents, Gordon and Anna Bowerman; sister, Darleen Kinney; as well as her beloved fur baby Skeezix.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City, MI.
Memories and words of comfort may be expressed online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.