Maurice Eugene "Mike" Couwenhoven, age 95 of Grand Rapids passed away at Trillium Woods Hospice in Byron Center on February 24, 2021 . He was born on February 8, 1926 to Isaac and Henrietta (Jonkman) Couwenhoven in Tracy, Iowa. He married Lois Tacoma on June 4, 1948 at the McBain Christian Reformed Church and after being married for 68 years she preceded him in death on March 20, 2017.

Mike had been self employed as a dentist in Lansing for 37 years. He attended Calvin College and Loyola School of Dentistry. He was active in the Gideons, Rotary, and was a board member of the Lansing Christian School and Elim Christian School. He enjoyed square dancing, fishing, golfing, and doing stained glass work. He also served in the United States Navy aboard the destroyer ship USS Black from 1944-1946 during the Pacific Theater.

He survived by his children, Wayne (Carol) Couwenhoven, Ross (Ann) Couwenhoven, Laurel (Michael) Long, Carol J. (Ron) Hinkle, 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at the Mount View Cemetery in McBain and will be determined at a later date. Rev. Michael Long will officiate. Arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be made at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.