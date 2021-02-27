Maurice Eugene "Mike" Couwenhoven, age 95 of Grand Rapids passed away at Trillium Woods Hospice in Byron Center on February 24, 2021 . He was born on February 8, 1926 to Isaac and Henrietta (Jonkman) Couwenhoven in Tracy, Iowa. He married Lois Tacoma on June 4, 1948 at the McBain Christian Reformed Church and after being married for 68 years she preceded him in death on March 20, 2017.
Mike had been self employed as a dentist in Lansing for 37 years. He attended Calvin College and Loyola School of Dentistry. He was active in the Gideons, Rotary, and was a board member of the Lansing Christian School and Elim Christian School. He enjoyed square dancing, fishing, golfing, and doing stained glass work. He also served in the United States Navy aboard the destroyer ship USS Black from 1944-1946 during the Pacific Theater.
He survived by his children, Wayne (Carol) Couwenhoven, Ross (Ann) Couwenhoven, Laurel (Michael) Long, Carol J. (Ron) Hinkle, 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at the Mount View Cemetery in McBain and will be determined at a later date. Rev. Michael Long will officiate. Arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be made at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
