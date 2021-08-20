Maurice Springer passed away Saturday, August 14.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and be remembered for his great stories and the occasional songs sung to his granddaughters.
He is survived by sons Eric (Jodee) and Aaron (Mandy); his granddaughters: Kaitlyn, Nicole and Madison (Joey); his brother Thor Springer; and sister Melody.
Morrie worked at Spartan for over 30 years and was a proud Teamster and Union man. He was an accomplished Golden Gloves boxer and weightlifter with great stories of time spent in the ring.
Morrie was a loving husband, father, and grandpa with a great sense of humor. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends, family, or strangers with a flat tire or stuck in the snow. A great do-it-yourselfer, he never met a project too big or complicated to tackle. He had every tool known to man and loved to use them all.
Morrie loved being outdoors, cross country skiing, biking, canoeing or working at his cabin on Silver Creek in Manton.
Maurice was preceded in death by his wife MaryAnn Springer (Siedlecki), and his parents Perry and Ardyth Springer.
There will be a private family service at Silver Creek in Manton.
