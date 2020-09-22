Max D. Evens Hoxeyville - Max D. Evens of Hoxeyville passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Lake City. He was 89. Max was born on September 28, 1930 in Traverse City to Marion & Lucile (Votaw) Evens.
Max graduated from Hoxeyville High School and attended Michigan State University. On December 23, 1950 in Hoxeyville he married the former Maxine Bigelow and she preceded him in death on May 3, 2004.
Max had worked on farms in Holland and Grand Rapids, Michigan. He then was employed at Kraft Foods in Cadillac for several years and had delivered milk for Ideal Dairy. He then became the Tax Assessor for Wexford County, later moved to Arenac County and retired from Newaygo County. Max had a love for farming and had a strawberry farm for several years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening and had served on the Mesick School Board for many years.
Survivors include his children: Carol (Gerry) Shetenhelm of Lake City, Roger (Sharon) Evens of Traverse City, Leslie (Doris) Evens of Fairfax, VA, James "Arden" (Jamie) Evens of Spokane, WA, and Todd Evens of Hoxeyville; 16 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; and 25 great-great grandchildren; a brother, Willard (Mary Ann) Evens of Harrietta, a sister, Helen Peterson of Iron Mountain, MI; in-laws, Claude & Pat Bigelow of Manton.
In addition to his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by a daughter, Colleen (Kurt) Douglass; granddaughter, Kelly Evens; great granddaughter, Aleah Mullarkey; daughter-in-law, Cindy Evens; brothers: Richard (Dotty) Evens and Donald Evens; sister, Mildred (Bernard) Tepsa; brother-in-law, Paul Peterson; and in-laws, June & Richard Baker.
Memorial services will take place in the spring of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice Cadillac or to the American Cancer Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
