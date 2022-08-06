Max Franklin

My brother Max Lee Franklin passed away on August 1, 2022.
He was born to Max Phillip Franklin and Beverly Louella Trowbridge on Oct 12 1958.
Max had five siblings Penny (Greg) Stoddard, Brenda (Theo) Wingate, the late Frances D. Franklin, the late Jamey Franklin and Barbie Franklin (Zach).
Max was an awesome friend, brother and uncle. Max had two children Max Jr. and Jennifer Franklin. He was a loving uncle to several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was all about family and helping anyone he could.
Max loved to carve walking sticks for the veterans at the Amvets post in Cadillac. He worked many years for Arrow roofing of Grand Rapids. He loved music, trailing and wandering the country. And mostly he loved his family.
My big brother will be missed dearly. My brother liked to wander, so our inside joke was we named him To be continued... And forever I will look for him to show back up like he always did.
Further information on a celebration of life will be announced at a later date
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.