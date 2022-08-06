Max Franklin
Memoriams

My brother Max Lee Franklin passed away on August 1, 2022.

He was born to Max Phillip Franklin and Beverly Louella Trowbridge on Oct 12 1958.

Max had five siblings Penny (Greg) Stoddard, Brenda (Theo) Wingate, the late Frances D. Franklin, the late Jamey Franklin and Barbie Franklin (Zach).

Max was an awesome friend, brother and uncle. Max had two children Max Jr. and Jennifer Franklin. He was a loving uncle to several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was all about family and helping anyone he could.

Max loved to carve walking sticks for the veterans at the Amvets post in Cadillac. He worked many years for Arrow roofing of Grand Rapids. He loved music, trailing and wandering the country. And mostly he loved his family.

My big brother will be missed dearly. My brother liked to wander, so our inside joke was we named him To be continued... And forever I will look for him to show back up like he always did.

Further information on a celebration of life will be announced at a later date

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"