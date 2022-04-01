Max John Hansen Jr., age 74, passed away on March 30, 2022 peacefully in his home at 8:50 AM surrounded by family. Born in Cadillac, Michigan on April 23, 1947, he was the son of Max Hansen Sr. and Marie Hansen. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Clarence Hansen and Allen Hansen. Max leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife Ann Hansen and children; Tammy (Rodney) Payne of Manton, MI, Christopher (LeeAnna) Hansen of Cadillac, MI, daughter in-law April Hansen of Cadillac, MI, Carol (Rick) Billy of Cadillac, MI, Toni (Jason) Isanhart of Mesa, AZ, and Sammie (Crystal) Hansen of Tustin, MI. Max was blessed with grandchildren; Tommy, David, John, Rachael, Magen, Madison, Casey, Kortney, Chelsea, Ashley, Steven, Rabecca, Devin, Logan, and Morgan. Max left behind his loving sisters; Linda GrahamHan, Peggy Lattimer (Jamie) and Sharon Hansen (Greg). He also had many adoring great grandchildren as well as several treasured nieces and nephews.
At a young age his family moved to Riverview, Michigan. Max attended Hale School where he met the love of his life in the second grade. After high school, Max and Ann then moved back to Cadillac, Michigan to continue building their family and enjoyed 55 years of marriage. He spent majority of his career in manufacturing and in his free time he enjoyed racing and working on vehicles. Max spent many years helping on the family farm and had a powerful love for music. He played both drums and guitar while in the band known as "The Country Outlaws". Max donated much of his time on holidays as Santa Clause and the Easter Bunny for several years. He enjoyed seeing smiling faces and bringing joy to so many around him. Max will be remembered for having the most amazing stories, sharing laughs, and delivering the best punch lines. Later in life Max enjoyed playing cards with his family, being inventive with home projects, spending time with his wife, visiting with his children and grandchildren, and watching his favorite shows. He will be dearly missed by so many. The family will be celebrating his life privately and no date has been determined at this time. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
