HOUGHTON LAKE — Max Marshall Sluiter, of Houghton Lake and formerly of the Cadillac area, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home in Houghton Lake, Michigan. He was 49.
Max was born on May 25, 1970 in Cadillac to Greg and Eva (Hendrick) Sluiter. In May 1991 he entered into marriage with the former Wendy Nikolitch in Cadillac. He enjoyed listening to music, especially classic rock. Max spent his career working as a carpenter and excelled tremendously. He adored his two special dogs, Zoey and Marley, who were like children to him. Max cherished the time spent with his family, especially his wife and son.
Max is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Wendy Nikolitch Sluiter of Houghton Lake; son, Gage Marshall Sluiter; mother, Eva (Terry) Brizendine; step-father, Phillip Thomas; siblings, Wendy (Ken) Edberg, Bonnie (Jim) Szydlowski, Greg Sluiter, Kevin (Stacy) Thomas and Amanda (John) Phillips; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Greg Sluiter.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
