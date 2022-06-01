Maxine VanderWoude Clark, age 95 of McBain passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Maple Ridge Living Center in Lake City. She was born on February 19, 1927 in Richland Township to Arthur and M. Arlene (Eason) Taylor. She married Charles J. VanderWoude on May 10, 1946 at McBain and he preceded her in death on May 17, 1990. On February 24, 2001 she married John Clark at McBain and he preceded her in death in 2016.
Maxine was a member of the McBain Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday School and had served as Sunday School Superintendent. She also helped in the Awana program and on the kitchen committee. Maxine volunteered at the Friendship Family Home and helped serve ice cream at Autumnwood of McBain. She enjoyed gardening, reading and cooking.
She is survived by her children, T. Kay (Alex) Charette of McBain, E. Mae (Roger) Bazuin of McBain, Ed (Grace) VanderWoude of Lenoir City, TN., and Barb Cable of Ann Arbor, stepchildren, Paul (Cindy) Clark of Wyoming, Betty Clark of McBain, and Pat Patterson of Lansing. There are seven grandchildren, Larry and Charles Sherman, Robert and Jerry Bazuin, Jason VanderWoude, Amy Urbanowicz and Erin Cable. There are eleven great grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren along with several step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and step great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Joan (Arnold) Rosenwald, Art (Thelma) Taylor and Virginia Mitschelen, in-laws, Howard, Meryl, and Richard VanderWoude, Florence (Clarence) Sikkema, Marie (Bill) Schripsema, Betty (Lawrence) Taylor, and Virginia (Frank) Dykstra, and stepson, Doug Clark
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at the McBain Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Smith officiating with burial in Vogel Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church. A luncheon will follow the services. Memorial contributions may be made to the McBain Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
