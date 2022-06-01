Maxine VanderWoude Clark, age 95 of McBain passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Maple Ridge Living Center in Lake City. She was born on February 19, 1927 in Richland Township to Arthur and M. Arlene (Eason) Taylor. She married Charles J. VanderWoude on May 10, 1946 at McBain and he preceded her in death on May 17, 1990. On February 24, 2001 she married John Clark at McBain and he preceded her in death in 2016.

Maxine was a member of the McBain Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday School and had served as Sunday School Superintendent. She also helped in the Awana program and on the kitchen committee. Maxine volunteered at the Friendship Family Home and helped serve ice cream at Autumnwood of McBain. She enjoyed gardening, reading and cooking.

She is survived by her children, T. Kay (Alex) Charette of McBain, E. Mae (Roger) Bazuin of McBain, Ed (Grace) VanderWoude of Lenoir City, TN., and Barb Cable of Ann Arbor, stepchildren, Paul (Cindy) Clark of Wyoming, Betty Clark of McBain, and Pat Patterson of Lansing. There are seven grandchildren, Larry and Charles Sherman, Robert and Jerry Bazuin, Jason VanderWoude, Amy Urbanowicz and Erin Cable. There are eleven great grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren along with several step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and step great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Joan (Arnold) Rosenwald, Art (Thelma) Taylor and Virginia Mitschelen, in-laws, Howard, Meryl, and Richard VanderWoude, Florence (Clarence) Sikkema, Marie (Bill) Schripsema, Betty (Lawrence) Taylor, and Virginia (Frank) Dykstra, and stepson, Doug Clark

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at the McBain Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Smith officiating with burial in Vogel Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church. A luncheon will follow the services. Memorial contributions may be made to the McBain Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.