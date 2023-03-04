Maxine Emma Miller, of Traverse City and former longtime resident of Cadillac, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Munson Medical Center. She was 89.
She was born on July 8, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan to Arthur and Irene (Earl) Wilson. Maxine entered into marriage with Gordon Miller on July 16, 1955, at the Salvation Army Church in Detroit. The couple spent 66 years together until his time of passing in 2021.
Maxine and Gordon relocated to Cadillac where they raised their family and she made her life as homemaker and mother. Maxine enjoyed her soap opera T.V. shows and playing cards. She will be remembered as a loving and caring mother and grandmother.
Maxine is survived by her son, Randy (Susie) Miller of Traverse City and their children, Rayna and Rachel; daughter-in-law, Claudia Miller of Key West, Florida; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sons, Steven and Mark Miller.
Memorial services will be held at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home, and will take place on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 9 a.m. A private interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
