Maxine Emma Miller, of Traverse City and former longtime resident of Cadillac, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Munson Medical Center. She was 89.

She was born on July 8, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan to Arthur and Irene (Earl) Wilson. Maxine entered into marriage with Gordon Miller on July 16, 1955, at the Salvation Army Church in Detroit. The couple spent 66 years together until his time of passing in 2021.

Maxine and Gordon relocated to Cadillac where they raised their family and she made her life as homemaker and mother. Maxine enjoyed her soap opera T.V. shows and playing cards. She will be remembered as a loving and caring mother and grandmother.

Maxine is survived by her son, Randy (Susie) Miller of Traverse City and their children, Rayna and Rachel; daughter-in-law, Claudia Miller of Key West, Florida; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sons, Steven and Mark Miller.

Memorial services will be held at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home, and will take place on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 9 a.m. A private interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"