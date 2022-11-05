Maxine Helen Houts of Fife Lake, Michigan, died on Thursday October 27, 2022 at Cadillac Hospital in Cadillac Michigan.
She was born Maxine Helen Spoor to her parents, Nell Marie and Fred Spoor on December 21, 1942. Maxine was the second of eight girls. Her childhood was spent on the family farm on Spring Hill Road and attending school in Traverse City. She was a graduate of Traverse City Senior High School. Maxine was so proud of her four sons: Theodore, John, Mark, and Peter. Maxine had a natural gift to serve the public and retired as Postmaster of Fife Lake, Michigan. She was an amazing cook and was overjoyed to prepare a meal for anyone who needed. She loved nature and she spent more than 50 years living in the woods on the high banks of the Manistee River. She was an active and key member to the Walton Junctions Sportsman's Club, and most proud of the over one million brown trout raised and transplanted into the Manistee River over the past 30 years. Maxine enjoyed every moment she could spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by the man she cherished as her husband and her forever friend, Larry Houts; her sons, Theodore Lindsay of Bellaire, John Lindsay of Traverse City, Mark (Tamal) Lindsay of Kingsley, Peter (Lisa) Lindsay of Fife Lake; step-daughter, Jeanne Laubscher; step-son, Larry Houts Jr; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen, Elaine, Bonnie and Martha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nell Marie and Fred Spoor; and her sisters Carol, Linda and Betty.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.