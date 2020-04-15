HOUGHTON LAKE — Maxine Lois Helmer, 89, of Houghton Lake passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at King Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Maxine was born on November 13, 1930 in Morley, Michigan to Joseph and Laura (Sharp) Resler. She grew up in the Morley area where she graduated from Morley High School as Valedictorian of her class. On December 11, 1948 in Big Rapids, Michigan, Maxine was married to Jesse Norman Helmer. The couple moved to Jesse's hometown of Jennings where they spent their time raising a family and living out there retirement years. Maxine worked as a seamstress sewing car seats for Mitchell-Bentley Corporation in Cadillac for many years until her retirement. Maxine enjoyed spending her time with her family.
Surviving Mrs. Helmer are her two daughters, Debbie (Cliff Jr.) Halliday of Prudenville, and Gayla Harden of Prudenville; four sons, Greg (Jane) Helmer of Houghton Lake, Tyrone Helmer of Golden Valley, AZ, Phil (Gloria) Helmer of Phoenix, AZ, and Curt Helmer of Jennings; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Leona (Ben) Muma of Phoenix, AZ, and Joyce (Mervin) Beemer of Morley; several nieces and nephews. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesse Norman Helmer; son, Bradley Helmer; daughter, Carla Plagio; and brother Donald Resler.
Memorial services for Mrs. Maxine Helmer will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jennings.
Memorial contributions in memory of Maxine are asked to be directed to the family.
Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christler-holdship.com.
