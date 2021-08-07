Mearlyn Joyce Williams

Mearlyn J. (Teall) Williams age 81, passed away August 1, 2021 in Lansing, MI surrounded by her family. Mearlyn was born on September 30, 1939 in Mesick MI, the daughter of Earl and Treasure (Spencer) Teall.
She graduated from Mesick High School in 1957. On May 16, 1963 she married Ray C. Williams in York, NE. They settled in Lansing, MI in 1977 after moving around the U.S. Mearlyn's love for children evolved into the opening of her home for daycare. She was also a bookkeeper for years at 7-11 convenience stores and a consultant at Wallpapers To Go on W. Saginaw Hwy. Mearlyn was a 44 year member of the Holmes Road Church of Christ and volunteered her spare time at the South Side Community Kitchen. Most of her time was devoted to family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years Ray; sons Eric, Don, and Dan; daughter-in-laws Kim, Stephanie, and Amy; grandchildren, Joshua, Kailea, James, and Rebekah; great-grandchildren Damon and Jonas; and numerous family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jim Teall.
A visitation will take place Monday, August 9, 2021, 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48912. A funeral service will take place Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11am with visitation 1 hour prior at Holmes Road Church of Christ, 321 E. Holmes Road, Lansing, MI 48910. A graveside service will be held at Sherman-Mesick Memorial Cemetery in Mesick, MI on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
Contributions can be made to Holmes Road Church of Christ, 321 E. Holmes Road, Lansing, MI 48910.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com for the Williams family.
