CADILLAC — Melanie Ann Draper of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 57.
Melanie was born February 19, 1963 in Mount Clemens, Michigan to William Wright and Betty Lou (Sidelinker) Topping. Melanie loved animals and was active in 4-H when her children were younger. She enjoyed sewing and baking. Melanie was also involved in Wexford Missaukee Special Olympics with her husband, Sam. Melanie was a very caring person and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
On September 30, 2000 she married Eugene K. “Sam‘ Draper and he survives her along with her sons, Wayne (Leanne) Tessman of LeRoy and Christopher (Lisa) Tessman of Rocklin, CA; grandchildren, Brooklynn, Dylan, Delaney; her mother, Betty Lou Topping, of Warren; a brother, William W. Topping, Jr.; and Gail (Carl) Erickson of Tustin. She was preceded in death by her father.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
