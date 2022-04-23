Melford D. "Mel" Denzel of Cadillac passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 89.

Mel was born July 4, 1932 in Cadillac to Devere A. & Cynthia M.H. (Lemon) Denzel and they preceded him in death. Mel lived all of his life in the Cadillac area and on February 14, 1957 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac he married Judith Fae Whitney and she preceded him in death on February 5, 2022.

Mel had been employed at Chris Craft and at Franke's Septic Service before he started his career at Cadillac Area Public Schools where he worked for over 20 years. After he retired Mel worked at the Wex for many years. He enjoyed helping work on the ice rink both at Diggin's Hill and the outdoor rink at the Wexford Civic Center before the Wex had indoor ice. He could often be found flooding the ice late at night so that it would be ready the next morning. Mel also spent 9 years in the National Guard.

Other hobbies and interests Mel had were raising and showing quarter horses and later

raising and showing dogs with his wife and they spent many years successfully showing dogs together. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and attending the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene.

Mel is survived by their daughter, Deb Platz of Cadillac; his sister, Dixie (Don) Wells of Cadillac and his brother, Verdon Denzel of Lake City; many nieces and nephews and his beloved Sheltie and American Eskimo dogs, Lacey and Micah.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ron Platz; a brother, Carroll Denzel and his chocolate lab, Chip.

Friends may meet the family Friday, April 29, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.