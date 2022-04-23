Melford D. "Mel" Denzel of Cadillac passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 89.
Mel was born July 4, 1932 in Cadillac to Devere A. & Cynthia M.H. (Lemon) Denzel and they preceded him in death. Mel lived all of his life in the Cadillac area and on February 14, 1957 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac he married Judith Fae Whitney and she preceded him in death on February 5, 2022.
Mel had been employed at Chris Craft and at Franke's Septic Service before he started his career at Cadillac Area Public Schools where he worked for over 20 years. After he retired Mel worked at the Wex for many years. He enjoyed helping work on the ice rink both at Diggin's Hill and the outdoor rink at the Wexford Civic Center before the Wex had indoor ice. He could often be found flooding the ice late at night so that it would be ready the next morning. Mel also spent 9 years in the National Guard.
Other hobbies and interests Mel had were raising and showing quarter horses and later
raising and showing dogs with his wife and they spent many years successfully showing dogs together. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and attending the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene.
Mel is survived by their daughter, Deb Platz of Cadillac; his sister, Dixie (Don) Wells of Cadillac and his brother, Verdon Denzel of Lake City; many nieces and nephews and his beloved Sheltie and American Eskimo dogs, Lacey and Micah.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ron Platz; a brother, Carroll Denzel and his chocolate lab, Chip.
Friends may meet the family Friday, April 29, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
