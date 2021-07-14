Melinda Lynn Timmer

Melinda Lynn (Green) Timmer, age 47 of Ada, passed away quietly on July 11th, 2021 in Byron Center.
She was born February 5, 1974 in Reed City and graduated from Pine River High School in 1992. Melinda received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Grand Valley State University and spent her working years in the field of Social Work. She was consistently promoted and served as a supervisor at her DHS office.
Melinda enjoyed the outdoors and had a passion for line dancing. She loved her friends and family dearly; her life's joy was loving and caring for her son Trevor, which she did so well.
She is survived by her son Trevor; her parents Garry and Darlene Green; her siblings Christy (Dave Ragsdale) Shelton and Jared (Tricia Mom) Green; her sister Lois (Brett) Dodd; grandmother Alma Truman; nieces Kayla Shelton and Leeaha Bren; nephews Hunter Shelton and Jack Dodd; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Elwin and Phyllis Green and Irvin Truman.
Funeral services will take place at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the LeRoy Evangelical Covenant Church located at 201 Cherry St., LeRoy, MI 49655 followed by a luncheon. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 A.M. Burial will take place at the Ashton Cemetery in Ashton, MI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.