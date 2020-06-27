CADILLAC — Melvin Dennis Wilcox, of Cadillac, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Spectrum Health's Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids. He was 81.
Mel was born into a large family on September 6, 1938, at U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan to John Henry and Clara (House) Wilcox. He was one of eight children growing up downstate before becoming a graduate of Wayne Memorial High School. Mel then proudly served his country with the United States Army followed by a long career as a heavy truck mechanic for Farm Crest Bakeries and later a bus mechanic with the public school system, retiring at the age of 65.
On August 5, 1995 he entered into marriage with the former Susan Brown. Mel enjoyed the outdoors. He was one to never sit still very long and could often be found, cutting wood, hunting with buddies, or doing anything he could to help others and was likely to be found enjoying his favorite brew. Mel was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and will be missed by all those who had the opportunity to know him.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Susan Wilcox of Cadillac; his children, Eric (Wendy) Wilcox, Aspen (Todd) Steele, and Melissa (Benny) Adams; step-children, Vicki (Tom) Celani, Cory (Terry) Buchanan, and Scott (Erin) Williams; his beloved grandchildren, Kohen, Kipri, Braeden, Caelen, Candi, Erin, Joseph, Bree, Vinnie, Ben, Olivia, Kyle, Erica, Matthew, and Josh; along with nine great-grandchildren, Gwen, Chloe, Lincoln, Haley, Briella, Kailynn, Camden, Jordan, Christian, and little Randy. He is also survived by one brother, Robert "Bob" Wilcox; and three sisters, Doreen Armstrong, Dorothy Pakkala, and Dorice Kreklau. He was preceded in death by his father, John Henry Wilcox; mother, Clara Beatrice Wilcox; brothers, William "Bill" Wilcox, Bertan "Bert" Wilcox; and sisters, Esther Wilcox and Donna Hughes.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 800 W 13th St, Cadillac Mich.49601, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Michael Janowski will preside. He will be laid to rest at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care, Cadillac dialysis center or National Kidney Foundation.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.