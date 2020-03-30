BARRYTON, Mich. — Melvin Lavern Henry Cutler, age 83 of Barryton, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Big Rapids. He was born on April 9, 1936 in Corunna, Michigan to Wyman and Odessa (Powell) Cutler. Melvin was honorably discharge from the United States Marine Corps.
On March 19, 1958 he married Joy Riness in Buckley, Michigan. Melvin was a talented welder and used his talents to weld diesel trucks, help build and fix race cars and make pipe fences for horse corals, cattle pens and ranch entrances. His welding career took them many places. They made their home and raised their family in Caro, Michigan and Texas. They resided in several towns in Michigan before moving to Moss Point, Mississippi. They moved back to the area they loved, Barryton, in 2015.
Melvin is survived by his wife and best friend of 62 years, Joy of Barryton; six children, Rodney (Karen) Cutler of Reed City, Brenda Hernandez of Midland, Texas, Debbie (Kenny) Orton of Moss Point, Mississippi, Karen (Bob) Haney of Deford, Michigan, Connie (Duane) Munson of Baldwin and Dawn (Roger) Eichenberg Jr. of Barryton; two siblings, Ronnie (Martha) Cutler of Millington and Carolyn (Howard) Wilber of Florida; one sister-in-law, Mary Cutler of Flint; two aunts, Naomi Shultz and Gloria Powell; 16 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews extended family and close friends.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Wyman Sr. and Odessa; grandson, Scott Diener and three brothers, Wyman Cutler Jr., Danny (Cathy) Cutler and Richard Cutler.
A life celebration is being planned for family and friends this summer.
Services and care have been entrusted to the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton. Share a memory, photo or sign the guestbook by clicking the guestbook tab, on Melvin’s page, online at www.daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.
