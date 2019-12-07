Lake City - Melvin Lyle Haveman, lifelong resident of Missaukee County, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 92.
Mel was born on November 26, 1927, in Aetna Township of Missaukee County to George and Lillian (Loveless) Haveman.
Mel entered into military service with the United States Air Force, serving as a Corporal during World War II. During his time of service Mel took up boxing and was able to get in the ring with the lightweight champion at a bout in Chicago.
He made a living working heavy equipment and providing support to many road construction projects. He could often be found enjoying the outdoors hunting rabbit, fishing or working on the farm. Mel was able to enjoy some memorable trips by flying himself and others to Canada for fishing.
On June 9, 1956, Mel, entered into marriage with the former Caroline J. Millstead.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Caroline Haveman of Merritt; his children, Carole (Dennis) Borinstein of CA, Steve (Brenda) Millstead of Cadillac, Dana (Monica) Millstead of Evart, Rhonda (Jim) Curtis of Lake City, Melvin (Trish) Haveman, Jr. of Merritt, Ann Haveman of Kalamazoo, Lisa Vanbuskirk of Merritt, and Neil Haveman of Merritt; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Harvey, Joe and June; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marilyn; a son, Rick Millstead; his grandchildren, Jonathon and Brenda; as well as great-grandchildren, Kristi and Amanda.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City, with Pastor Wayne VanDuinen officiating. A time of visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Interment and committal services will be at Butterfield Township Cemetery with military honors presented by the American Legion Post 300 of Lake City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Young-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.