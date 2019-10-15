EVART — Merla Lee Foster, of Evart, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, September 27, 2019 at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital. She was 79.
Merla was born March 31, 1940 in Curran, Michigan in Alcona County to Vern W. and Merle H. (Gage) Atherton. She graduated from Evart High School in 1950. Merla married Burch Foster May 23, 1975 and he preceded her in death in 1986. She had worked at Evart Products, did Day Care, and was a driver for St. Ann’s Meals on Wheels. Merla enjoyed reading and crafts.
Merla is survived by two daughters, Rita Sue Thompson of Cadillac, and Darla Lee Foster of Evart, three grandchildren, Jason (Katie) Hohner, Justin (Addison) Hohner, Felicia Benson, 3 great grandchildren, Mia Benson, Nathan Hohner, Abby Hohner, her sister, Verna Sue (Daniel) Wirth of Evart, her niece, Lisa Sue Lorenz, and nephews, Tyler John Wirth, and Chris John Wirth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Merle Atherton, and her husband, Burch Foster.
A Graveside Memorial Service honoring the life of Merla Lee Foster will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, October 30th at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Evart with Roger Elkins officiating.
