Merla Lee Foster

EVART — Merla Lee Foster, of Evart, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, September 27, 2019 at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital. She was 79.

Merla was born March 31, 1940 in Curran, Michigan in Alcona County to Vern W. and Merle H. (Gage) Atherton. She graduated from Evart High School in 1950. Merla married Burch Foster May 23, 1975 and he preceded her in death in 1986. She had worked at Evart Products, did Day Care, and was a driver for St. Ann’s Meals on Wheels. Merla enjoyed reading and crafts.

Merla is survived by two daughters, Rita Sue Thompson of Cadillac, and Darla Lee Foster of Evart, three grandchildren, Jason (Katie) Hohner, Justin (Addison) Hohner, Felicia Benson, 3 great grandchildren, Mia Benson, Nathan Hohner, Abby Hohner, her sister, Verna Sue (Daniel) Wirth of Evart, her niece, Lisa Sue Lorenz, and nephews, Tyler John Wirth, and Chris John Wirth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Merle Atherton, and her husband, Burch Foster.

A Graveside Memorial Service honoring the life of Merla Lee Foster will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, October 30th at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Evart with Roger Elkins officiating.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.