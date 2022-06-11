Merrill E. Taylor of Cadillac passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at Curry House Assisted living in Cadillac. He was 93.

Merrill was born August 18, 1928 in Kent, Ohio to Dale and Edith V. (Clauson) Taylor and they preceded him in death. On June 17, 1947 in Cadillac he married Elda M. Mowrey and she preceded him in death on February 21, 2009.

Merrill moved to Cadillac as a young boy in the early 1930's. He owned and operated Merrill's Auto Parts and Service for over 33 years. Prior that he served as a police officer with the City of Cadillac and a corrections officer at the State Prison in Jackson, Michigan and at Camp Pugsley in Kingsley.

Mr. Taylor was a talented wood worker and would spend hours in his wood shop. He was an avid reader and enjoyed working in his flower garden. He had a team of Belgium horses (Shirley & Pearl) and enjoyed working with them.

He is survived by children: Cully (Susan) Taylor of Cadillac, Gary Taylor, Kent (Becky) Taylor, John Taylor all of Cadillac, Ann Taylor (Doug McNutt) of McBain, and Trent (Jeannine) Taylor of Cadillac; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren with two more expected this year and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by siblings: Dean, Larry and Edward Taylor, Margie Richards and Juanita Wilson.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 17, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family Thursday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. His final resting place will be Selma Township Cemetery in Cadillac.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.