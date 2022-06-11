Merrill E. Taylor of Cadillac passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at Curry House Assisted living in Cadillac. He was 93.
Merrill was born August 18, 1928 in Kent, Ohio to Dale and Edith V. (Clauson) Taylor and they preceded him in death. On June 17, 1947 in Cadillac he married Elda M. Mowrey and she preceded him in death on February 21, 2009.
Merrill moved to Cadillac as a young boy in the early 1930's. He owned and operated Merrill's Auto Parts and Service for over 33 years. Prior that he served as a police officer with the City of Cadillac and a corrections officer at the State Prison in Jackson, Michigan and at Camp Pugsley in Kingsley.
Mr. Taylor was a talented wood worker and would spend hours in his wood shop. He was an avid reader and enjoyed working in his flower garden. He had a team of Belgium horses (Shirley & Pearl) and enjoyed working with them.
He is survived by children: Cully (Susan) Taylor of Cadillac, Gary Taylor, Kent (Becky) Taylor, John Taylor all of Cadillac, Ann Taylor (Doug McNutt) of McBain, and Trent (Jeannine) Taylor of Cadillac; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren with two more expected this year and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by siblings: Dean, Larry and Edward Taylor, Margie Richards and Juanita Wilson.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, June 17, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family Thursday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. His final resting place will be Selma Township Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
