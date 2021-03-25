Mike Colecchio passed away unexpectedly March 22, 2021 at Cadillac Munson Hospital. He was 70 years old.
Michael Anthony was born on December 19, 1950 to Carl and Patricia (Young) Colecchio. He was the oldest of four children. After graduating from Ogemaw Heights High School he began a fifty plus year career in the forging industry as a die sinker. Mike enjoyed his chosen profession, rarely missing a day of work. He was especially talented at his craft and made many lifelong friends along the way.
On April 20, 1974 he married Rosemary Duggan in West Branch, Michigan. Shortly after, the family moved to Lake City where they raised their family. During the early years Michael enjoyed spending time with his children, watching them excel in athletics and spending time on Lake Missaukee during the warm summer months. It was a good life, filled with many laughs, good Italian food and a cold (or warm) beer shared amongst family friends.
He will be missed by his wife Rosemary, children: Brett (Sara) Colecchio, Nicole Colecchio and Melissa (Wes) Brown. He also leaves behind his grandchildren who he was especially proud of; Lucas Colecchio, Collyn Colecchio, Caedyn Frever, Carter Brown, Kaitlyn Root, Kyler Root, Kory Root and great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Anna. He is also survived by his brother: Russell Colecchio, and sisters, Carla Hower and Adine Colecchio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Patricia Colecchio and his in-laws, William and Mabel Duggan.
At Mike's request there will be no funeral or memorial service. In honoring Mike's wishes a Celebration of Life will be planned for sometime this summer.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
