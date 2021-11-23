Michael Alyn Korpi of Cadillac passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, at home. He was 10.
Michael was born June 28, 2011 at Grand Rapids, Michigan to Michael J. and Kari M. (Paffie) Korpi.
He attended Wexford Missaukee ISD and not only loved school but loved riding the bus to get there. Michael had a love of music and had a smile that would light up the room. He loved to be in the middle of any family gathering or any event at school. Michael loved to hear kids playing and laughing. He loved to be outdoors and be in the water. He loved dogs, painting and he loved to be held and cuddled.
He is survived by his parents, Mike and Kari Korpi of Cadillac; brother, Christopher (Dariean) Burch of Brighton; grandparents: Alyn and Colleen Paffie of Washington and Edward (Laurie Bashaw) Korpi of Ishpeming; Uncles and Aunts: Bret Paffie, PJ (Brittany) Reilly (Finn), Chris (Kellie) Reilly (Emma, Peighton) all of Washington, Erik (Andi) Korpi of Ishpeming (Ashley, Aleah, Allison), Matt Korpi (Karen Sochacki), Elizabeth (Chad) Pawlak (Alyssa, Aubrey, Wyatt), Ed (Eryn) Korpi (Ellianna) and Martin Korpi (Sara Hall ) all of Muskegon.
Michael was preceded in death by grandmothers, Teresa Paffie and Mary Korpi and his cousin, Abe Korpi.
Memorial mass will take place 1 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation Michigan or Renucci Hospitality House Grand Rapids. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.