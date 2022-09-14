Michael "Mike" Casmir Hildebrant, longtime resident of Boon, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. He was 65.
Mike was born on June 1, 1957, in Bay City, Michigan to George and Barbara (DeHate) Hildebrant. He was reunited with his wife in heaven on the anniversary of their wedding, September 13, 1980, when Mike had entered into marriage with the former Sheila D. Carnahan.
Mike had made his living working with AAR in Cadillac. He was a loving dad, brother, and grandfather. Mike could often be found enjoying the outdoors. He spent time hunting, fishing, woodworking, and out and about riding his side by side around the Boon area. Mike had a heart for people and would give help when needed, no matter the cost.
Michael is survived by his son, Nicholas (Jen) Hildebrant of Boon; his beloved grandchildren, Zackary, Kyle, and Scott; his brothers, George (Christen) Hildebrant of Manton, and Dave (Stacy) Hildebrant of Saginaw; his sister, Cindy (Tad) Sonntag of Bay City; his mother-in-law, Loretta M. Carnahan of Mesick; sister-in-law, Sandra (Martin) Overla, and brother-in-law, Edward (Audrey) Carnahan; as well as many other loving family members, friends and former co-workers. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Sheila D. Hildebrant and his parents.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Nick Hildebrant. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
