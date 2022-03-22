Michael Callahan Hickey of Cadillac passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 74.
Mike was born February 12, 1948 in Lansing, Michigan to Robert D. and Crystal D. (Frever) Hickey.
Mike graduated from Okemos High School and attended Lansing Community College. He grew up in Okemos then lived in Charlotte for many years before moving to Cadillac in 2007. He retired from General Motors. He had a lifelong love of animals, especially cats, chocolate and basketball. Mike enjoyed playing basketball and watching Michigan State basketball. As a child he spent many summers in Cadillac and enjoyed spending time at the lake and fishing. He was a loving husband to his wife, Marlene. Mike was meant to be a grandpa, he loved doting on their grandchildren and making Christmas special. His nieces and nephews were also so special to him. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit and willingness to help others.
On June 19, 1982 in Lansing, Michigan he married Marlene K. Vahl and she survives him along with his step-son, Christopher (Melanie) McCord of Eaton Rapids; grandchildren: Devin Wood, Tayler McCord, Jorden McCord, Dustin McCord; siblings: Martha (Jim) Lumbert of Dewitt, Patrick (Kay) Hickey of Lansing, David (Sandra) Peasley of Flower Mound, Texas and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Daniel Hickey and Janette Cornell.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family Friday, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital Area Humane Society (7095 West Grand River Avenue, Lansing, Michigan 48906). An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
