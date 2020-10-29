Michael Dale Hoornstra of Cadillac passed away, October 27, 2020 at his home. He was 55.
Mike was born April 5, 1965 in Addison, Michigan to Joseph and Monica (King) Hoornstra.
As a young boy the family moved up North to the Lake City area. Mike was the middle school football coach in Lake City for over 20 years. He was an instigator and jokester who never took life too seriously. Mike had an infectious personality and a good moral compass; he was never afraid to do the right thing. He also had a creative side that he expressed with wood working. His family was his pride and joy; Mike was an excellent husband, father and grandpa.
On May 28, 1988 he married his high school sweetheart, Tina Lynn VanHaitsma and she survives him along with their children: Cory Hoornstra (Courtney Winrick) of Lake City, Brandy (Raphael) Fairchild of Cadillac; grandchildren, Kaleigha and Kehlani; his mother, Monica Douglas (Harry Wamba) of Cadillac; siblings: Tina (Timothy) Dick of Tustin, Ricky Hoornstra of Ann Arbor, Deana Hoornstra (Brian Halladay) of Cadillac, Ronald Douglas of Traverse City; mother and father in-law, Stan and Jackie VanHaitsma of Lake City; brothers in-law, Stanley (Cindy) VanHaitsma of Mississippi, Earl (Samantha) VanHaitsma of Lake City; nieces and nephews: Drake Douglas, Michael (Michelle) Douglas, Rachel Dick, Timothy Dick, Jr., Steven Dick, Holly Barber, Candis Chaffee, Jessica Davis, Desiree Gentry, Olivia VanHaitsma, Mariah VanHaitsma great nieces and nephews: Japsy, Redd, Kai, Andrew, Collin, Addy, Brody, Emma, Stevie, Seth, Allie and Slayte.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph and a brother, Christopher Hoornstra.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
