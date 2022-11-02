Michael David Jones (Zigila)
Memoriams

Michael David Jones (Zigila), age 40 of Cadillac, MI died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home.

He was born on May 17, 1982, in Detroit, MI the son of David Zigila and the late Pamela Martin. He was a graduate of Houghton Lake High School Class of 2000. He married Mark Jones on November 9, 2015, in Cadillac.

Michael enjoyed old cars, everything to do with Michigan, true crime documentaries, and spending time with his husband and family.

He is survived by his husband; Mark Jones, his father; David Zigila, brother; Steven Zigila, sister; Teanna Zigila, grandmother; Loraine Zigila, sisters-in law; Kim Duncan, Toni Gray, Tonya Jones (Edward McDonald) & Tammie (Greg) Grulke, 15 great nieces and nephews, and 16 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother; Pamela Ruth Martin, grandfather; Edward Zigila, mother-in-law; Susan Jones, father-in-law; Gordon "Pete" Jones, nephew; Adam Musselman, and niece; Araina Jones.

A Celebration of Life for Michael will be held Friday, November 4, 2022, from 1-5 PM at the 308 Bar located at 308 W. Main Street in Manton.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Michael Jones at gofundme.com.

Please share memories with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.

Cadillac News

