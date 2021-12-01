Michael Earl Wing passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at his residence. He was 79 years old.
He was born December 20, 1941 in Reed City, to Elwin and Eleanor (Halladay) Wing.
He is survived by Catherine (Ruppert) Wing, his wife of 62 years; sons Rickey (Sharon) Wing and Mike A. Wing; two granddaughters Sara DeFrece and Lara Wing; five great-grandchildren: Natalie Grover, Alisa Grover, Kaylyn Masterson, Christian Masterson and Bryant Wing; and his siblings Steve (Anja) Wing, Doug Wing, and Deb (Gary) Springer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Paul Wing; a son Gary Wing; and his grandson Brian Wing.
Catherine would like to extend a special thanks to Sara DeFrece and Lara Wing and to Hospice of Michigan for their help during Michael's last days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.