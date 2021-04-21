Michael Edward O’Rourke
Memoriams

Michael Edward O'Rourke of Orange Beach, Alabama passed away peacefully on April 12, 2021 at the age of 85.

Mike was born on December 11, 1935 in Mesick, Michigan where he was raised. He was a graduate of Michigan State University. Mike was a Television Producer until he retired at the young age of 50. He enjoyed his retirement in Orange Beach where he resided for 35 years. Mike belonged to many clubs and organizations in the area. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him and his witty sense of humor.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Vera; siblings Tom and Patricia; nephew Tim; and beloved lab Bridget.

He leaves behind sister-in-law Val and many nieces and nephews, including 7 great and 5 great-great.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held this Summer in Michigan

