Michael Eric Sluiter, 47, of Lake City, MI unexpectedly left his family and this Earth to be with his beloved Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was cared for in his final moments by his father and the staff of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Michael "Mike" was born June 28, 1975 to Archie Eugene "Gene" Sluiter and Bonnie Bliven in Landstuhl, Germany, where his father served in the US Army. He was blessed to have lived in various states and countries, as his father served in the Army, returning to Cadillac, Michigan in 1985, where he graduated from Cadillac High School in 1993.
Mike fiercely loved CKR fishing (catch, kiss, release); he loved being outdoors for long walks, be it in sun or snow; he affectionately pampered his rescue cat, Sugar, who happened to be a boy; and music greatly touched his soul. He was a man of faith and did the best he could to walk in his faith. Mike had many talents, was a detailed worker and thrived on helping others, be it a friend or stranger. However, he never met a stranger, because he could talk anyone's ear off and be a receptive listener as well. He truly had an accepting heart and welcomed all. Most importantly, his children and his family were his life.
Mike is lovingly survived by his parents - Gene Sluiter (Lake City, MI) & Bonnie (Mark) Bliven (Cadillac, MI); children - Malachi Sluiter (Texas), CJ Barker (Tennessee), & twins Halie & Hannah Sluiter (Moorestown, MI); siblings - Melissa Sluiter (South Bend, IN), Matt Sluiter (Grand Rapids, MI) & Mark Sluiter (Plainwell, MI); aunts - Schondra (Phil) Mantzke (Florida), Linda (Tom) Cochran (Cadillac, MI); great uncle & aunt - Wallace & Jackie Hirdning (Cadillac, MI); & many other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents - Simo "Sy" & Gertrude Sluiter (Cadillac, MI); great grandparents - Walter & Caroline Hirdning (Cadillac, MI); aunts & uncle - Julia Nienhuis (Cadillac, MI), Judith Spencer (Midland, MI), Greg S Sluiter (Cadillac, MI), Hiltje Brunk (Cadillac, MI) & Nancy Duncan (Utah).
Mike's handsome smile, infectious laughter, great sense of humor, the twinkle in his eye and his love and presence is already greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will occur Friday, August 5, at 11 AM at Grace Community Bible Church, 1302 Laurel St, Cadillac, MI. A light lunch will follow. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
