MOORESTOWN — Michael F. Szczepanik, age 83, of Moorestown, passed away at the Curry House in Cadillac August 17, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends.
Mike was born May 11, 1936 in Delray (Carbon Works) to Michael and Mary (Larys) Szczepanik
On May 10, 1958 he married Patricia Polk in River Rouge and they had three children.
Mike started his career at Agrico Bone Black Division in Carbon Works. He served in the Army Reserves.
In 1967 he began working at Ebonex and eventually owned and operated the small company. He bought their farm in 1970 in Moorestown, which was a source of his great enjoyment.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia and children Michele (Scott) Toenniges, Lori (Russell) Booms, Michael (Lynn) Szczepanik. His grandchildren, Jeff (Lisa) Booms, Jill (Mike) Doan, Matthew (Elaine) Toenniges, Sean (Lauren) Toenniges, Jordan (Erin) Booms, Kristen (Cam) Bowman, Bridgette (Cory) Radak, Michael Szczepanik, Jessica (Chris) Szczepanik, step grandchildren: Alice Miller, Brian Miller and Becky Miller.
He also has 18 great grandchildren, four step great grandchildren.
In addition, his special friends, Merlin and Carol Porter, who helped in his declining years and for many people that he considered his own family.
His family requested that in his memory you go out and enjoy the sunshine, watch a sunset, enjoy an adult beverage, pet a dog, tell an inappropriate joke, enjoy a game of indoor catch with your kids and play hide-n-go-seek in the dark outside.
A Celebration of Life to honor Mike will be held at 1 p.m. on September 14, 2019 at the family farm, 225 W. Moorestown Road, Lake City.
The family wants to thank the staff of Curry House for all their love and care and the staff of Hospice of Michigan for easing his journey.
The family is being served by the Young- Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.