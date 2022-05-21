Michael ("Mike/Zapp") Francis Toepp, 77, of Meauwataka, MI, lost his battle with COVID-19, Pneumonia and Cancer on May 2, 2022.
Mike was born on May 20, 1944, to John "Jack" Francis Toepp and Virginia "Ginny" May Allan Toepp Shine in Flint, MI.
He was a US Navy Veteran, serving from 1961 to 1964. He served aboard the USS Talladega and was very proud of his service as a Vietnam Veteran. He never met a Vet that he didn't shake his hand and thank him for his service.
Mike started his education in a one-room schoolhouse in Cherry Grove Township soon after the family moved to Cadillac. From 1st through 5th grade, he attended Mesick Consolidated Schools, then 6th through 9th grade at St. Stanislaus School in Bay City, and 10ththrough 12th from Cadillac High School, Class of 1962.
After his military service, Mike returned to Cadillac, went to The Platters on a Saturday night and asked a beautiful redhead to dance. The following weekend he moved to Grand Ledge to pursue Mary Jane Glick and they fell in love. They married in 1967 and Mike's job with Oldsmobile soon moved them to Portland, OR. The marriage lasted 12 years but their love as best friends endured forever. Mary Jane's second husband, George,and Mike equally had a strong friendship; Mike visited them in Italy for 3 weeks. Mike married second wife, Laurie Ricks, in Portland, OR, a union that lasted 10 years. Mike adopted her son, Darryl, who sadly passed away at age 25 from ALS. It was a huge loss although Darryl left him a granddaughter, Akaisha, who at age 24 also sadly passed of ALS in 2020. Memories of "Pops" will always be cherished by his Portland family.
While living in Portland, he fished salmon in the Pacific, hunted elk in Canada, camped on Mt. Hood and the Oregon coast and the Cascades. He enjoyed and rode his motorcycle with a friend on the logging roads around Mt. Hood, and rafting on the Sandy River.
Mike pursued a lifelong profession in what he loved most: automobiles, auto repair, owning and restoring many vehicles (5 Corvettes included), and having his multi-award-winning 1968 El Camino published in and on the front cover of Pickup Van & 4WD in February 1983. He also built high-performance engines for customers including for his brother-in-law's (Paul) 1971 442 convertible in 2017. While living in Portland, OR, for 22 years Mike owned the highly successful Mike's Performance & 4WD Center.
His success continued when he left Portland for Columbus, GA, to live with his sister, Terry, and her husband and enjoy life as Uncle Mike with his sister's family. A later move to Cadillac opened opportunities to renew former high school friendships, as well as make new ones when he began over five year's employment at Merrill' Auto Parts. The working relationship he developed with owner Kent Taylor was only the beginning of a 25-year friendship. And we always loved hearing of the deep gratitude Mike felt for his everlastingly strong bond with Gary and JoAnn Flint. For the last several years Mike has kept busy repairing mowers and all types of lawn and winter tools/motors. No matter the challenge or request, he gave his all to ensure he exceeded all expectations whether for himself or others.
Mike was beloved by everyone who met him; a loving husband and father and a friend to all. He will be remembered for his generosity to others, courage in the face of adversity and his hearty laugh. He made the world a better place. No matter the circumstance, you'd always leave with an experience or funny story Mike shared. He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories and sense of humor. His customers, classmates, and anyone he met generally became lifelong friends. He loved the monthly classmate luncheons and the afternoon coffee chats at Cast Iron Skillet in Manton with sister Janet, Joey, Swede and many others.
Mike is survived by sisters, Theresa "Terry" Fike; Half-sisters Mary Wooden Bramble (Jim); Janet Toepp Jameson, Sandra Toepp Bengelink (Mike), and Ginger Olson Heath (Chris); Half-brother Craig Knapp (Barb); Stepbrothers William Mann (Margie) and Doug Mann (Sandy); Stepsister Bonnie Mann Reed; Nephews Stephen Currie, Brandon Bengelink, Patrick Bengelink, and Mark Baylor; Nieces, Sandra Currie Jones, Tamra Bengelink Trobetsky, Linda Miller,and Annie Louden;Great-niece Caitlin Jones Gray and Great-grandnephew Christian Alexander Gray.
He is predeceased by his parents, John Toepp and Virginia Shine, paternal grandparents, Francis Wm Toepp and Margaret Kealey, maternal grandfather William A Allan and maternal grandmother Bernice VandeMortel Wooden (Byron Wooden), son, Darryl, and granddaughter Akaisha, and his fishing buddy and neighbor, Gil Kniss.
There will be a luncheon buffet and Mike's family looks forward to all who want to join them to remember and celebrate this remarkable person Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 12:30 to 3:00 PM at Evergreen Resort in Cadillac. According to his wishes, Michael's ashes will be returned to "beautimous" Lost Lake in Mt. Hood Nat'l Forest, Oregon, his favorite place to camp with family and friends.
If you wish to make a donation in memory of Mike, please consider donating to The CAPS Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, at CadillacFoundation.org (select CACF Scholarship Programs/CAPS Alumni Scholarship) or to The ALS Foundation at donate.als.org. An online guestbook is available is at www.petersonfh.com.
