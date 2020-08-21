LAKE CITY — Michael George Bowman of Lake City, passed in the arms of his heavenly father on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth in Grand Rapids. He was 69.
He was born on June 6, 1951 in Cadillac, Michigan to George Bowman and Vera (Hoel) Bowman- O'Hara. Michael was married to the former Debra Reinsma on May 17, 2002 in Grand Rapids. Michael spent the majority of his career for Standard Lumber as an inspector for over 20 years. He was known to be a dedicated hard-worker through all of his jobs. After retiring, he found a way to make his time worthwhile working as a greeter at Walmart, where he made many friends. Michael also enjoyed woodworking in his shop, where he created many special gifts for his wife. In his spare time, he liked to go golfing.
Michael is survived by his wife, Debra Bowman; sons, Nicholas Bowman and Jacob Bowman; daughter, Megan Bowman; sister, Maureen Bowman; step-daughter, Melissa MacInhtre; aunt, Carol Rohlinger; cousins, Kathy Ryan, Alan (Tracey) Rohlinger and Brenda (Randy) Winn; close friend, John K.; special furry companions, Mackinaw and Kodiak; eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; aunt, Donna Henry; and step-son, Jeremy Wiersma.
Cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
