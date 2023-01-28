Michael Gordon Sundberg, of Cadillac, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 77.
Michael was born on June 1, 1945 to Gordon and Mercedes (Cassabon) Sundberg in Laurium, Michigan. He was a graduate of Garden City High School. Michael proudly answered the call of duty serving in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam Era. On September 24, 1968, he entered into marriage with the former Veronica Curaba in Detroit, Michigan. Michael spent his career working as an automotive manager for 30 years, until his time of retirement. He later went on to work at Home Depot, where he used his skills as a master gardener to help people bring beauty to their surroundings. In his spare time, he liked to grow roses and many other flowers and trees. He always said that flowers are the angel's calling cards sending down love and joy. He enjoyed making homemade candy, which he would share to bring smiles to many. The charity works he gave in his life are truly more than can be mentioned. His faith in God was an amazing example to many. He was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church. Michael cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Veronica Sundberg of Cadillac; children, Suzette (Chad) Divelbiss, Michelle (Todd) Fisher, Michael C. Sundberg; grandchildren, Shane (Morgan) Heath, Alyssa (Andrew) Emington, Spencer (Marissa Isaac) Fisher, Victoria Sundberg, Constance Sundberg: great-grandchildren, Chloe Busch, Easton Heath; siblings, Carolyn Doyle, Jan Santamauro, Marykay Clevenger, Peggy (Mike Gordon); and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Mercedes; his brother, Milton Sundberg.
A memorial mass will be conducted on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, with military honors provided by the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude children's hospital in Michael's memory.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.