MI Michael Gregory Grahek went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 30, 2022, at the age of 81. Mike was born on June 29, 1941, in Cadillac, MI the third of four children born to Rudolph and Frances (Dusa) Grahek. Mike was raised in Cadillac where he graduated from high school class of 1959 and moved to Eaton Rapids with his wife Jean in the early 1980's. Mike worked as a commercial construction salesman for Housman Steel retiring in 2006. He loved English style automobiles and owned a 1953 MG and a 1965 Austin Healey. Mike was extremely handy and loved tinkering in his woodshop, he could build almost anything and never shied away from a challenge to add a little more horsepower to anything with an engine. Mike enjoyed sports and was an avid MSU Spartan fan and a founding member of the Eaton Rapids "Bridge Bowling" League. He was very generous and often gave of his time and money to support local churches and charities. Mike is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Grahek and his parents. Surviving is his daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Pfeifer; stepsons, Gary (Kimberly) VanDouser, Chris (Sandra) VanDouser; grandchildren, Cari (Dan) Sutton, Corey Pfeifer, Alex Pfeifer, Oceanna Pfeifer; great grandchildren, Noah Sutton, Tyler Schneider; brothers, Rudy Grahek, Richard (Judy) Grahek; sister, Mary (John) Zakrajsek and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids with visitation starting at 10:00 AM. For those desiring memorial contributions may be made to the Eaton Rapids Medical Center Foundation in memory of Mike. To share memories or leave condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- Wexford voters decide to support surcharge increase; support library renewal but not increase
- Wexford voters decide party nominations for commissioners, keep current members
- Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer
- Osceola County Board receives audit presentation, approves conservation district service agreements
- Osceola County proposal results
- Osceola County residents approve MSU Extension millage
- Osceola County residents approve Sheriff’s Department millages
- Osceola County Road Commission results
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Republicans vying for nomination for Michgian's 34th District Senate seat
- Home completely gone after Thursday fire
- Evart couple loves Paramount movie made about their lotto exploits
- Michael Eric Sluiter
- Michael Eric Sluiter
- David Hall Reiser
- Kathryn Sue Stinson
- Teresa Simmons
- Robert Harcourt
- Cadillac woman helps people meet their needs through her Community Kindness Project
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.