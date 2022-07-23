Michael J. Bengelink, age 73, of Cadillac, passed away July 15, 2022, at his home in Cadillac. Michael was born August 23, 1948, in Toppenish, Washington, to Bernard and Ruby (Hansen) Bengelink. Soon after Michael was born in Washington State, the family moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he graduated from South High in 1966, and continued his education, attending Grand Rapids Community College.
In 1977, Michael's career in the Corrugated Industry brought him to Cadillac where he met Sandra (Toepp), and they married on July 5, 1980.
Michael started his career in the Corrugated Industry in 1969, as a Design Trainee before moving into a full-time role as a Packaging Designer. In 1973, his desire to become a Sales Representative moved him to Kalamazoo where his sales career began. Michael retired from Pratt Industries in 2011; however he continued to be involved in the Corrugated Industry until the day of his death. For over 50 years, Michael had a deep passion for his profession where his success was well respected across the industry.
In 1972, Michael started his martial arts career in Korean Tang Soo Do Karate, in Grand Rapids. While he progressed through the ranks, his skill set advanced to the tournament circuit across the country. In 1976, he earned his first degree black belt and in 2011, was presented his second degree black belt certificate. Michael served as an instructor for the Karate Institute of Michigan and the United States Korean Karate Association, teaching hundreds of students the art of Korean martial arts. In addition, he endured many other hobbies throughout his life where deep friendships were formed. He was an avid golfer, sportsman, and woodworker, however his greatest hobby was watching his children and grandchildren's sporting events and activities.
Michael had a love for the Cadillac community where he served in many political capacities, beginning in 1980, until his death where he served as Vice Chairman of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners.
Michael was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. His larger than life personality and ability to connect with people through his laughter, integrity, and love has created a large hole that will be deeply missed.
Michael is survived by his wife, Sandra, and three children: Brandon of Cadillac, Tamra (Darron) of West Linn, Oregon, and Patrick (Erin) of Ann Arbor, and seven grandchildren: Rae-Anna, Bryce, Olivia, Dylan, Noa, Jack, and Ellora. He is also survived by his brother, Rick. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Bernard and Ruby Bengelink.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Fox Hill Event Center in Cadillac. There will be a Memorial Celebration immediately following the visitation, with a special tribute to Michael at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Wexford County Treasurer's Office (re.) The Wexford County Veterans Memorial Wall Project (437 E Division St. Cadillac, MI, 49601). An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
