CADILLAC — Michael James Brigham of Cadillac passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his brother's home in Grand Rapids. He was 56 years old.
Michael was born on November 24, 1964, to the late James and Gloria (Weston) Brigham.
He attended Cadillac High School and loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, working on cars and helping those that he loved.
Michael worked at the Cadillac Pell's appliance store and later worked for his dear friends Kim and Jim at Woody's Store. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and family.
Mike was proceeded in death by his parents James Brigham Sr. and Gloria (Weston) Brigham; his brother Wayne Terhaar; stepmother Lucy Tillotson; and Lucy's daughter Pamela.
He is survived by his loving family: his brothers Jimmy (Dodie) Brigham of Grand Rapids and Roger Terhaar of Battle Creek; sister Kathy (James) Northrp of Dunnellon, Florida, Alice Terhaar of Gladwin and Vicky (Larry) of Mashburn; many nieces and nephews; and special friend Gaye Mathis and her daughter Lindsey Mathis.
Per Mike's wishes, cremation has taken place.
There will be a celebration of life on July 10 between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Cadillac American Legion.
