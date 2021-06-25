Michael James Brigham

CADILLAC — Michael James Brigham of Cadillac passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his brother's home in Grand Rapids. He was 56 years old.

Michael was born on November 24, 1964, to the late James and Gloria (Weston) Brigham.

He attended Cadillac High School and loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, working on cars and helping those that he loved.

Michael worked at the Cadillac Pell's appliance store and later worked for his dear friends Kim and Jim at Woody's Store. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and family.

Mike was proceeded in death by his parents James Brigham Sr. and Gloria (Weston) Brigham; his brother Wayne Terhaar; stepmother Lucy Tillotson; and Lucy's daughter Pamela.

He is survived by his loving family: his brothers Jimmy (Dodie) Brigham of Grand Rapids and Roger Terhaar of Battle Creek; sister Kathy (James) Northrp of Dunnellon, Florida, Alice Terhaar of Gladwin and Vicky (Larry) of Mashburn; many nieces and nephews; and special friend Gaye Mathis and her daughter Lindsey Mathis.

Per Mike's wishes, cremation has taken place.

There will be a celebration of life on July 10 between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Cadillac American Legion.

 

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.