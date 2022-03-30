Michael John McCarthy of Cadillac passed away Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022 at his home. He was 85. Mike was born on September 5, 1936 in Cadillac to Floyd John & Donna Ruth (Wexstaff) McCarthy and they preceded him in death.
Mike graduated from Cadillac High School and went on to Notre Dame for two years before entering the United States Army where he served for 3 years in the Army Security Agency. Upon returning from the service he went to Ferris State University and received his Bachelor's degree in Economics. Mike received his Master's degree in Business Administration from Central Michigan University some years later.
He had been employed at Kysor Industrial Corp. as a sales & marketing executive for 40 years including 8 years in Canada. Mike was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. He enjoyed golf, was a crossword puzzle master, and spending time with his family was one of greatest joys. Several of his winters were spent in Destin, Florida.
On June 9, 1962 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac he married the former Dixie Lee Mason and she survives him along with their children: Kevin (Cara) McCarthy of Howell, Regan McCarthy and Michael McCarthy both of Cadillac, Patrick McCarthy of Lake City and Caelan (Steve) Burke of Cadillac; 7 grandchildren: Griffin (Avana) McCarthy, Maeve McCarthy, Caitlin (Jeremy) Stapleton, Brandon (Jacqueline) Hill, Steven Burke II, Andrew McCarthy and Abriana (Dustin) Brown; 6 great-grandchildren; two siblings: Patrick (Patricia) McCarthy and Mary Haarberg; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Mike was preceded in death by a grandson, Patrick Nathaniel McCarthy.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at St. Ann Catholic Church with Reverend Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Mike's final resting place will be Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or to St. Ann Catholic Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
