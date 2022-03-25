Michael Joseph Lipar of Harrietta passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at home. He was 65.
Mike as born August 6, 1956 in Cadillac, Michigan to Joseph William and Patricia Mae (Miller) Lipar and they preceded him in death. He graduated from Mesick High School in 1975. Mike worked at Mesick Public Schools for 28 years before retiring in 2008.
He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and cutting fire wood. Mike had a green thumb and loved tending to his flower and vegetable gardens.
On August 12, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada he married Lynn A. Serba and she survives him along with children: Jessie Lipar of Tennessee, Joshua (Betty) Lipar of Mount Pleasant, Megan Danders, Matt (Amber) Danders all of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Gabrial Lipar, Matelyn Danders, Hanna Rhodehamel, Makayla Danders, Makinly Danders; brothers, Philip Lipar of Cadillac and David (Kelly) Lipar of Harrietta.
In addition to his parents Mike was preceded in death by a son, Danny Joe Lipar in 2005 and a brother, James Lipar.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, March 28, 2022 at Peterson funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Travis Heystek officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. His final resting place will be Yuma Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
