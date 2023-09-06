Michael L. Heick of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023 at his home. He was 61. Michael was born February 2, 1962 Detroit Michigan.

Michael graduated in 1980 from Stevenson High School in Livonia, Michigan. He had been employed as an agent for insurance and securities for several years.

Michael had a love for cars especially the expensive ones; Lamborghini, Corvette and his real favorite, 1967 Chevy Chevelle. Michael had a 1967 Chevelle which he cherished

Survivors include his mother, Patricia Ann "Chuckie" Rowland, of Punta Gorda, Florida; his aunts and uncles: Kay Kingsbury, Mary Margaret "Mikie" (Ken) Winklemann, Douglas, (Linda) Kingsbury all of Cadillac, Michigan, Willee Haines of Rotonda West, Florida and many cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Jarold L Heick; brother, Ty J. Heick; his uncle, Steve Haines and his grandparents.

Michael has been cremated and per his wishes there will be a private family memorial at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project. www.woundedwarriorproject.org

Cadillac News

