Michael Lee Hylton Sr., age 64, of Evart, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, October 8, 2021, in Stanton. He was born, December 12, 1956 in Flint, MI to Stanley and Valdonna (Slocum) Hylton. Mike worked his first job as a paperboy. He held many jobs to provide for his family throughout the years. In 1984 he moved his family up north to Sears. Mike loved playing cards, deer hunting and visiting friends and family. One of his favorite pastimes was riding around and taking pictures. Mike was a very social man who considered all his store customers as "friends". His pride and joy was working at and then owning M&J Furniture in Evart. He was a very proud citizen of Evart and loved his community and neighbors. He is survived by: his children, Mike (Keri) Hylton and Kathy (Ty) Hylton; sisters, Janice Young, Tish (Sonny) Hill, Helen Hylton and Teresa Hylton; brothers, Ronny Hylton and Randy (Linda) Hylton; six grandchildren; brother at heart, Rocky, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mike was preceded in death by: his parents, Stanley and Valdonna; brother, Foster Hylton and loving ex-wife, Kathleen Stadtfeld/Hylton. Funeral services honoring Michael Lee Hylton will take place at 1:00pm Saturday, October 16th at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Visitation will take place from 11:00am until time of services on Saturday. Mike will be laid to rest in East Fork Cemetery near Barryton.

