Michael Lee Yount passed away on Tuesday, May 24 at his home with his family by his side. He was 79.
Michael was born on March 30, 1943, in Cadillac, Michigan to Howard and Betty (How) Yount. He entered into marriage with the former Deborah Claytor in Cadillac on August 18, 1979. He graduated from Lake City High School, Class of 1961 and then attended Ferris State University. Michael was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves. He worked as a banker, co-owned E&M Custom Arrows with Ed Totton, was a Prudential Insurance agent, and worked at Missaukee Golf Course. His faith in Christ was evident in all he did. To say he was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer would be an understatement. Michael truly enjoyed being with his family and friends.
Michael is survived by his wife, Deborah Yount, children, Matthew (Tori) Yount, David Skinner, Mollie (Rob) Osborn, Kristin Skinner, and Michael (Sue) Yount; grandchildren, Reese, Levi, Jacee, Abbie, Taylor (Blair), Chelsea, Kendra, Kelly, Kyle (Nikki), Adam, Madelyn (Malachi), Maggie, Mabel, Elijah, and Myra; great-grandson, Truett; sisters, Susan (Richard) Young, and Rita Dontje; in-laws: James (Carolyn) Foor, Charles M. Claytor III, Christina Jo (Wyman) Wilds, Wayne (Cindy) Claytor, Tom (Kerry) Claytor, and Connie (Jeff) Anderson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Betty Yount; in-laws, Gerry Dontje, Robert and Susie Foor, Carroline Blain and Doris Baker.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City, with Pastor Matthew Yount officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Michigan.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
